AC Milan vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2025

The Coppa Italia culminates in an exciting final this week as Bologna lock horns with Sergio Conceicao's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

AC Milan vs Bologna Preview

Bologna are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side can pack a punch on its day and has a point to prove going into this game.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The Rossoneri eased past Bologna by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

AC Milan vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have an excellent recent record against Bologna and have won 28 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bologna's paltry six victories.

Bologna are winless in their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 2-1 margin against Empoli in the Coppa Italia semifinal last month.

Bologna are winless in their last three matches in Serie A and have lost one of these games, with their previous league victory coming by a 1-0 margin against Inter Milan.

AC Milan have won each of their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 1-0 margin against Atalanta in a Serie A encounter last month.

AC Milan were on a winless run of two matches on the trot against Bologna before they won their previous such game by a 3-1 margin last week.

AC Milan vs Bologna Prediction

AC Milan have managed to salvage their season over the past month and will look to win silverware this week. Santiago Gimenez scored an impressive brace for the Rossoneri over the weekend and will look to replicate his heroics on Wednesday.

Bologna can pull off an upset on their day but will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Bologna

AC Milan vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

