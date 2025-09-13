AC Milan vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Bologna lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

AC Milan vs Bologna Preview

AC Milan are currently in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Rossoneri eased past Lecce by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bologna, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled over the past year. The away side edged Como to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AC Milan vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Bologna and have won 28 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bologna's seven victories.

AC Milan are unbeaten in 18 of their last 19 matches against Bologna in Serie A and have scored a total of 38 goals in these games.

AC Milan are unbeaten in their last nine matches at home against Bologna in Serie A, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin in January 2016.

AC Milan have picked up three points in their first two matches of the season in Serie A and have not picked up more than one victory at this stage of the season under Massimiliano Allegri in their last four campaigns.

AC Milan lost their first home game of the season in Serie A.

AC Milan vs Bologna Prediction

AC Milan have a strong squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride in Serie A this season. The Rossoneri can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove going into this game.

Bologna can pull off an upset on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Bologna

AC Milan vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bologna to score first - Yes

