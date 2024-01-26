AC Milan vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th January 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Bologna lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Saturday.

AC Milan vs Bologna Preview

Bologna are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Cagliari last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Rossoneri edged Udinese to a crucial 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

AC Milan vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have an impressive recent record against Bologna and have won 27 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bologna's nine victories.

AC Milan are unbeaten in their last 16 matches against Bologna in the Serie A - their longest such run against a single opponent in the competition at the moment.

Since the start of 2016, Bologna have lost 13 out of the 17 matches against AC Milan in the Serie A - more defeats than they have suffered against any other opponent in the competition during this period.

AC Milan have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three matches at home against Bologna in the Serie A and last conceded a goal in such a match in 2020.

Bologna have lost their last two matches away from home in the Serie A.

AC Milan vs Bologna Prediction

AC Milan have an impressive squad at their disposal but have been fairly inconsistent this season. The likes of Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao have stepped up to the plate so far and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Bologna have slumped in recent weeks and will need to work hard to fight for their place in Europe. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Bologna

AC Milan vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Pulisic to score - Yes