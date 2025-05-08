AC Milan vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Bologna lock horns with AC Milan in an important encounter at the San Siro on Friday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

AC Milan vs Bologna Preview

AC Milan are currently in ninth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Rossoneri edged Genoa to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Bologna, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Juventus last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AC Milan vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Bologna and have won 27 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bologna's six victories.

AC Milan were on an unbeaten run of 17 matches on the trot against Bologna in Serie A before they suffered defeat in their most recent such game against them in February this year.

AC Milan have played out draws in two of their last three matches at home against Bologna in Serie A - as many draws as they had played out in the 16 such games preceding this run.

AC Milan have won each of their last two matches in Serie A and will look to win three games on the trot for only the second time in the competition this season.

AC Milan vs Bologna Prediction

AC Milan have blown hot and cold so far this season and are will need to make the most of their recent momentum. The likes of Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Bologna have a poor record in this fixture but have stepped up to the plate this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-2 Bologna

AC Milan vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bologna to score first - Yes

