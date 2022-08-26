AC Milan vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as AC Milan take on Bologna on Saturday. Both teams are yet to hit their stride this season and have a point to prove going into this match.

Bologna are currently in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side held Hellas Verona to a 1-1 draw last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have not made the ideal start to their title defence. The Rossoneri played out a 1-1 draw against Atalanta in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

AC Milan

Paolo Maldini's comments on the



🎙️ "Vogliamo competere per qualcosa di più grande"

Il commento di Paolo Maldini al sorteggio di Champions League



AC Milan vs Bologna Head-to-Head

AC Milan have an excellent record against Bologna and have won 25 out of the 38 matches played between the two teams. Bologna have managed only five victories against AC Milan and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. AC Milan squandered several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: D-W

Bologna form guide in the Serie A: D-L

AC Milan vs Bologna Team News

AC Milan have a good squad

AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is recovering from surgery at the moment and has been ruled out for the next few months. The Rossoneri have signed Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge and could hand him his first Serie A start on Saturday.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bologna need to win this game

Bologna

Riccardo Orsolini was sent off against Hellas Verona last week and will serve a suspension against AC Milan. Adama Soumaoro has served his ban and will return to the squad this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Adama Soumaoro

AC Milan vs Bologna Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Pierre Kalulu, Davide Calabria; Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer; Alexis Saelemaekers, Rafael Leao, Charles De Ketelaere; Ante Rebic

Bologna FC 1909



Esperamos que tengan todos un día muy lindo. ¡Saludos desde Bolonia!



Bologna Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lukasz Skorupski; Adama Soumaoro, Gary Medel, Kevin Bonifazi; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Nicolas Dominguez, Jerdy Schouten, Andrea Cambiaso; Roberto Soriano, Musa Barrow, Marko Arnautovic

AC Milan vs Bologna Prediction

AC Milan have an impressive squad and will need to work hard to defend their Serie A crown. The Rossoneri faced a setback against Atalanta last week and will need the likes of Ante Rebic and Rafael Leao to step up this weekend.

With Marko Arnautovic in their ranks, Bologna are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. AC Milan are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Bologna

