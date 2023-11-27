AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th November 2023

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Tuesday.

AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Borussia Dortmund are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Ruhr Valley outfit eased past Borussia Monchengladbach by a 4-2 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the Serie A table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Rossoneri edged Fiorentina to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a slight edge over AC Milan and have won three out of the six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AC Milan's two victories.

AC Milan are set to play host to Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2002-03 season - their previous such meeting ended in a 1-0 defeat for the Rossoneri.

AC Milan have lost only one of their last 16 matches at home against teams from Germany in the UEFA Champions League, with their only defeat coming against Borussia Dortmund in the 2002-03 season.

Borussia Dortmund have lost four of their last five matches away from home against teams from Italy in European competitions, with their only such victory coming by a 2-0 margin against Udinese in the UEFA Cup in 2008.

AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

AC Milan have an impressive squad at their disposal but find themselves in a difficult group in the UEFA Champions League. Christian Pulisic will be up against his former side this week and will look to make his mark in this match.

Borussia Dortmund have managed to hold their own on multiple fronts this year but have a few issues to address this week. AC Milan have the home advantage on Tuesday and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Pulisic to score - Yes