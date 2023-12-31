AC Milan vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | January 2nd 2024

AC Milan and Cagliari get 2024 underway when they square off at the San Siro in the last 16 of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday.

Claudio Ranieri’s men have failed to win the last 11 meetings between the sides and will head into the game looking to end this poor run.

AC Milan were made to work their socks off in their final game of the year as they scraped a 1-0 victory over Sassuolo on Saturday.

Stefano Pioli’s side have now gone four consecutive games without losing — claiming three wins and one draw — a run which has seen them rise to third place in the Serie A table.

AC Milan will look to pick up where they left off at the weekend and hit their ground running in the new year as they begin their quest for glory in the Coppa Italia.

Cagliari, on the other hand, were left spitting feathers last time out as they were held to a goalless draw by Empoli at the Unipol Domus Stadium.

This summed up what has been an underwhelming first half of the season for Claudio Ranieri’s men, who are currently 18th in the Serie A table, just two points above rock-bottom Salernitana.

However, Cagliari will look to draw inspiration from their solid run in the Coppa Italia, where they have brushed aside Palermo and Udinese in the opening two rounds.

AC Milan vs Cagliari Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 28 wins from the last 37 meetings between the sides.

Cagliari have picked up just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

AC Milan are on a three-game winning streak against Ranieri’s men and are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings, claiming nine wins and two draws since August 2017.

Cagliari have lost their last four competitive away matches, conceding seven goals and scoring twice since November’s 2-1 victory at Udinese.

AC Milan vs Cagliari Prediction

AC Milan enjoyed a strong end to the year and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Pioli’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to extend their winning streak against the visitors.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-0 Cagliari

AC Milan vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of AC Milan’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in five of the last six meetings between the sides)