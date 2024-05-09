AC Milan vs Cagliari Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Serie A 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Cagliari take on Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side at the San Siro on Saturday. The Rossoneri have been impressive so far and will look to be at their best this weekend.

Cagliari, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Lecce last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive over the past year. The Rossoneri were held to a 3-3 draw in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

AC Milan vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

AC Milan have an excellent recent record against Cagliari and have won 29 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams. Cagliari have won only one game during this period and are thoroughly outmatched in this fixture.

AC Milan form guide: D-D-L-L-D

Cagliari form guide: D-L-D-D-W

AC Milan vs Cagliari Team News

AC Milan

Tommaso Pobega and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Simon Kjaer is also struggling with his fitness and is unlikely to be risked in this clash.

Injured: Tommaso Pobega, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mike Maignan

Doubtful: Simon Kjaer

Suspended: None

Cagliari

Nicolas Viola and Marco Mancosu are injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Yerry Mina has recovered from his knock and should be able to play a part in this match.

Injured: Nicolas Viola, Marco Mancosu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Gianluca Gaetano, Tommaso Augello

AC Milan vs Cagliari Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sportiello; Calabria, Gabbia, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Pulisic, Leao; Giroud

Cagliari Predicted XI (4-3-3): Scuffet; Zappa, Dossena, Mina, Azzi; Makoumbou, Sulemana, Nandez; Oristanio, Luvumbo, Lapadula

AC Milan vs Cagliari Prediction

AC Milan have struggled in recent weeks and are winless in their last six games in all competitions. The Rossoneri have managed to secure their place in the top four and will look to finish their campaign on a high.

Cagliari have been inconsistent this season and will be up against a strong opponent on Saturday. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Cagliari