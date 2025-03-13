AC Milan vs Como Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15, 2025

AC Milan invite Como to San Siro in a mid-table Serie A clash on Saturday. I Rossoneri have won 12 of 28 games and are ninth in the standings with 44 points, while Como are 13th and trail their southern rivals by 15 points.

The hosts returned to winning ways after three defeats, with a 3-2 triumph at Lecce last week. Antonino Gallo's own-goal halved the deficit for Milan before Christian Pulisic's brace helped them to a comeback win.

After consecutive wins last month, Como are winless in two games this month. After a 2-1 loss at Roma this month, they drew 1-1 at home to Venezia last week. Jonathan Ikoné gave them the lead in the 49th minute before Christian Gytkjær's injury-time penalty helped Venezia earn a draw.

AC Milan vs Como Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have met 33 times across competitions. Milan lead 18-5.

Both teams have drawn eight of 28 games this season.

Como are winless in 10 away games, losing six.

Milan are unbeaten in 13 meetings against Como and registered a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture in January.

Como have conceded twice in four of their last six away games.

Milan have lost one of their last nine home games, winning three, keeping four clean sheets.

AC Milan vs Como Prediction

Milan registered their first win after four games last week. Interestingly, they have scored in four of their last five home games. They have won four of their last five home games in this fixture, keeping clean. sheets

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is back in training for Milan and is in contention to start. Emerson Royal is the only confirmed absente. Rafael Leão started from the bench last week and provided an assist and could start.

Como. meanwhile, have lost one of their last four games, with that defeat coming at Napoli earlier this month. They have failed to score in seven of their last 13 meetings against Milan.

Sergi Roberto and Iván Azón are sidelined with injuries. Jonathan Ikoné scored his first goal for Como last week as a second-half substitute and could start.

Milan have an impressive home record against Como, and considering their better goalscoring record, expect them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Como

AC Milan vs Como Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

