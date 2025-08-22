AC Milan vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

AC Milan will welcome Cremonese to San Siro in their Serie A campaign opener on Saturday. Milan finished eighth in the league standings last season, while the visitors are back in the top flight after two years.

The hosts got their 2025-26 season underway with a 2-0 win over Bari in the first round of the Coppa Italia last week. Rafael Leão broke the deadlock in the 14th minute, and Christian Pulisic doubled their lead soon after the break.

The Grigiorossi met second-tier side Palermo in their Coppa Italia first-round match last week. After the score ended 0-0 in regulation time, Palermo registered a 5-4 win in the penalty shootout.

AC Milan vs Cremonese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 29 times in all competitions. As expected, Milan have the lead in the head-to-head record, recording 17 wins. The visitors have got the better of their northern rivals six times, and six games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2022-23 Serie A campaign, and the two games that season ended in draws.

The two teams have never met on the first matchday of a Serie A campaign.

The hosts have won four of their last five campaign-opening games in Serie A, though their first match of the 2024-25 season ended in a draw.

Notably, the visitors have always lost their first match of the season in their eight Serie A campaigns thus far.

Three of the last four meetings between the two teams have ended in draws.

The Rossoneri are unbeaten at home against Cremonese in all competitions since 1926.

AC Milan vs Cremonese Prediction

Milan eased past Bari in the Coppa Italia last week and will look to continue that form here. They have won their last three competitive home games, keeping two consecutive clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Massimiliano Allegri was not on the pitch in his side's first match of the season against Bari due to a suspension. Rafael Leão picked up an injury last week and is unlikely to be risked here. Santiago Giménez should start the match.

The Grigiorossi failed to score in their first match of the season last week and will look to bounce back here. They are winless in their last five meetings against the hosts, failing to score in two. Notably, they had registered just one win away from home in the 2022-23 Serie A campaign.

Antonio Sanabria completed a move to the club earlier this week but is unlikely to start here. Mattia Valoti, Franco Vazquez, and Tommaso Barbieri will serve suspensions carried over from last season.

The Rossoneri have an impressive home record in this fixture and should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Cremonese

AC Milan vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

