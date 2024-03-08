AC Milan vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th March 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Empoli take on Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important clash at the San Siro on Sunday.

AC Milan vs Empoli Preview

Empoli are currently in 14th place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Cagliari last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Rossoneri eased past Slavia Praha by a comfortable 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

AC Milan vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Empoli and have won 13 out of the last 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Empoli's three victories.

Empoli have won only one of their last 14 matches against AC Milan in the Serie A, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in 2017.

After a run of 10 matches against Empoli in the Serie A with at least one goal conceded in each game, AC Milan have kept clean sheets in four of their last six such games in the competition.

Since the beginning of December, AC Milan have picked up a total of 30 points in the Serie A - only Inter Milan have a better record during this period in the competition.

AC Milan vs Empoli Prediction

AC Milan have been in impressive form so far this season but have largely failed to trouble Inter Milan in the title race. The Rossoneri will need to consolidate their place in the top four and cannot afford to drop points in the coming weeks.

Empoli have shown flashes of their ability this season but will be up against a formidable opponent on Sunday. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Empoli

AC Milan vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Olivier Giroud to score - Yes