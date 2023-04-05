AC Milan vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th April 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Empoli lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important clash at the San Siro on Friday.

AC Milan vs Empoli Preview

Empoli are currently in 14th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Lecce to a 1-0 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Rossoneri stunned Napoli with a 4-0 victory in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

AC Milan vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Empoli and have won 12 of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Empoli's two victories.

AC Milan have won their last four matches against Empoli in the Serie A and have never secured a run of five consecutive victories against their opponents in the competition.

Empoli have conceded a total of 27 goals in their last 12 matches against AC Milan in the Serie A, with their last clean sheet against the Rossoneri coming in 2007.

Empoli have won only three of their last 29 matches against AC Milan in the Serie A, with their previous victory coming at the San Siro in 2017.

AC Milan have lost only two of their 23 Serie A matches played on a Friday - the lowest loss record of any team on this day in the competition.

AC Milan vs Empoli Prediction

AC Millan have an impressive squad at their disposal and produced one of the most stunning results of their season against Napoli last week. Rafael Leao has come into his own this year and will look to make his mark on this fixture.

Empoli have been inconsistent this season and will face a formidable test on Friday. AC Milan are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Empoli

AC Milan vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes

