AC Milan vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Feyenoord lock horns with AC Milan in an important encounter at the San Siro on Tuesday. Feyenoord won the first leg by a narrow 1-0 scoreline and will back themselves to secure another victory in this match.

AC Milan vs Feyenoord Preview

Feyenoord are in fourth place in the Eredivisie standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against NAC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the Serie A table and have not been at their best this season. The Rossoneri defeated Hellas Verona by a narrow 1-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

AC Milan vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Feyenoord have a surprisingly impressive record against AC Milan in major European competitions and have won two out of the three matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AC Milan's one victory.

AC Milan have suffered both their defeats against Feyenoord away from home and have won their only such home game by a 1-0 scoreline.

Feyenoord have lost five of their last six matches away from home against opponents from Italy in the UEFA Champions League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-1 scoreline against Lazio.

AC Milan have failed to progress from five of their last six ties in the UEFA Champions League where they have failed to win their first leg, with their previous such comeback coming against Manchester United in 2007.

AC Milan vs Feyenoord Prediction

AC Milan have a good squad at their disposal but were surprisingly ineffective in the first leg. The Rossoneri are seasoned campaigners on the European stage and will need to be at their best to mount a comeback.

Feyenoord can pack a punch on their day but have a poor record away from home in the UEFA Champions League. AC Milan are the better team and should be able to turn this tie around.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-0 Feyenoord

AC Milan vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: AC Milan to keep a clean sheet - Yes

