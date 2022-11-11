AC Milan vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th November 2022

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Fiorentina lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important clash at the San Siro on Sunday.

AC Milan vs Fiorentina Preview

Fiorentina are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have been plagued by inconsistency this season. La Viola edged Salernitana to a 2-1 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Rossoneri were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by Cremonense in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

AC Milan vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good record against Fiorentina and have won 19 of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fiorentina's 13 victories.

AC Milan won the previous game between the two teams by a 1-0 margin and could keep clean sheets in consecutive Serie A matches against Fiorentina for the first time since 2016.

Fiorentina have lost only one of their last 11 Serie A matches against AC Milan played in the first half of the season and have won six of these games.

AC Milan have drawn only one of their last 14 Serie A matches at the Meazza, with AC Milan winning eight of these matches.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last three away games in the Serie A and could extend this run to four games for the first time under Vincenzo Italiano.

AC Milan vs Fiorentina Prediction

AC Milan have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to work hard to defend their league crown. The Rossoneri find themselves eight points behind league-leaders Napoli and have plenty of work to do in the coming months.

Fiorentina can pack a punch on their day and have troubled AC Milan in the past. AC Milan are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Fiorentina

AC Milan vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes

