AC Milan vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th October 2025

The 2025-26 edition of Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Fiorentina lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

AC Milan vs Fiorentina Preview

Fiorentina are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of AS Roma last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Rossoneri played out a 0-0 stalemate against Juventus and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

AC Milan vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Fiorentina and have won 22 out of the last 50 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fiorentina's 15 victories.

AC Milan have won 78 out of their 170 matches against Fiorentina in Serie A - they have secured more victories only against AS Roma in the history of the top flight.

AC Milan are winless in their last two matches against Fiorentina in Serie A and could fail to win three consecutive games against them for the first time since October 2014.

Stefano Pioli is set to manage his 500th game in Serie A and will become only the 13th manager in the history of the competition to achieve the feat.

AC Milan are unbeaten in their last five games in Serie A.

AC Milan vs Fiorentina Prediction

AC Milan have stepped up to the plate so far this season and have a point to prove going into this game. The Rossoneri have a poor recent record in this fixture and will need to make amends ahead of this match.

Fiorentina can pull off an upset on their day but are yet to hit their stride in Serie A this season. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Fiorentina

AC Milan vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

