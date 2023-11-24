AC Milan vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th November 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Fiorentina take on Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Saturday.

AC Milan vs Fiorentina Preview

Fiorentina are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The away side edged Bologna to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Rossoneri were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Lecce in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

AC Milan vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Fiorentina and have won 20 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fiorentina's 14 victories.

AC Milan have won a total of 76 matches against Fiorentina in the history of the Serie A - only Juventus have a better record in this regard in the competition.

Fiorentina have lost each of their last three matches away from home against AC Milan in the Serie A and have longer such streaks only against three other teams in the top flight.

AC Milan have lost a total of three matches in the Serie A in 2023 - already thrice the number of defeats they had suffered in the competition in 2022.

AC Milan have lost two of their last four matches in the Serie A - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 19 such games preceding this run.

AC Milan vs Fiorentina Prediction

AC Milan have been in impressive form this season but have suffered from the occasional stutter over the past month. The Rossoneri have an impeccable squad at their disposal and will look to prove their mettle this weekend.

Fiorentina can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best at the San Siro in the recent past. AC Milan are playing at home and have a definitive advantage going into this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Fiorentina

AC Milan vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Pulisic to score - Yes