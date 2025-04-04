AC Milan vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as AC Milan lock horns with an impressive Fiorentina side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

AC Milan vs Fiorentina Preview

Fiorentina are currently in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. La Viola edged Atalanta to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The Rossoneri played out a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AC Milan vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Fiorentina and have won 21 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fiorentina's 12 victories.

Fiorentina won the reverse fixture by a 2-1 margin at home last year and could complete a Serie A double over AC Milan for the first time since the 2000-01 season.

AC Milan and Fiorentina have played out draws in only one of the last 14 matches played between the two teams, with the Rossoneri winning eight of these games.

AC Milan have won each of their last four matches at home against Fiorentina in Serie A and could secure a streak of five such games in a row in the competition for the first time since 1955.

AC Milan vs Fiorentina Prediction

AC Milan have struggled to make an impact in Serie A this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Rossoneri gave a good account of themselves against Inter Milan and have a point to prove going into this game.

Fiorentina can pack a punch on their day but have blown hot and cold over the past year. AC Milan have the home advantage this week and hold the upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Fiorentina

AC Milan vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

