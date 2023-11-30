AC Milan vs Frosinone Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd December 2023

AC Milan are set to play Frosinone at the San Siro on Saturday in Serie A.

AC Milan come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Goals from German attackers Marco Reus and Karim Adeyemi and a goal from English winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens secured the win for Borussia Dortmund. Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze scored the goal for AC Milan.

Frosinone, on the other hand, beat Genoa 2-1 in their most recent league game. Goals from Argentine winger Matias Soule and centre-back Ilario Monterisi sealed the deal for Frosinone. Ukrainian attacker Ruslan Malinovskyi scored the goal for Genoa.

AC Milan vs Frosinone Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, AC Milan have won two games and drawn two.

American winger Christian Pulisic has managed six goal contributions in 10 league starts for AC Milan this season.

Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has managed two goal contributions in 13 league starts for AC Milan.

Argentine winger Matias Soule has managed seven goal contributions in 11 league starts for Frosinone this season.

Brazilian midfielder Reinier Jesus has managed three goal contributions in six league starts for Frosinone this season.

AC Milan vs Frosinone Prediction

AC Milan are currently 3rd in the league, and have won only one of their last five league games. They find themselves six points behind league leaders Inter Milan. It has been a season of inconsistency for the club, with their current form not doing manager Stefano Pioli any favours.

The 37-year old Olivier Giroud continues to lead the line admirably, and has proven to be a surprisingly dependable goalkeeping option if needed as well. However, Giroud is at an age where dependency on him should be lessening, but in AC Milan's case, it seems to have increased this season.

Frosinone, on the other hand, are 10th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. Argentine winger Matias Soule has proven to be one of the best young players in the league so far, and parent club Juventus will be keeping a keen eye on his development. It has been suggested that Juventus could recall the 20-year old after an excellent start to his league campaign.

AC Milan need to get back to winning ways, and should emerge victorious here.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-0 Frosinone

AC Milan vs Frosinone Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- AC Milan

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: AC Milan to keep a clean sheet- yes