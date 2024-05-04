AC Milan vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th May 2024

The 2023-24 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Genoa take on Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important clash at the San Siro on Sunday.

AC Milan vs Genoa Preview

Genoa are currently in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side thrashed Cagliari by a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form over the past year. The Rossoneri were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Juventus in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

AC Milan vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have an excellent recent record against Genoa and have won 20 out of the last 32 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Genoa's seven victories.

AC Milan have won each of their last four matches against Genoa in Serie A - their longest such run in the competition since a run of seven consecutive victories that ended in 1963.

Genoa have failed to find the back of the net in their last three matches against AC Milan in Serie A - their second-longest such streak in the history of the competition.

AC Milan are winless in their last five matches in all competitions - their second-longest streak of this nature under Stefano Pioli.

AC Milan have lost their last two matches at home and could suffer three consecutive home defeats for the first time since 2014.

AC Milan vs Genoa Prediction

AC Milan are in the midst of a slump at the moment and are in desperate need of a resurgence. The Rossoneri have impressive attacking players in their ranks and will need to be at their clinical best on Sunday.

Genoa can pack a punch on their day but have struggled in this fixture in recent years. AC Milan are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Genoa

AC Milan vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes