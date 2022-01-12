AC Milan vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2021-22

AC Milan get their Coppa Italia 2021-22 campaign underway against Genoa at the San Siro on Thursday.

The hosts suffered an exit from the quarter-finals at the hands of local rivals Inter Milan last season and will be hoping to improve on that result this time around.

Milan last tasted success in the cup competition in the 2002-03 campaign, when they also lifted the Champions League trophy. Genoa set a date with the Milan giants with a narrow 1-0 win over fellow relegation-threatened side Salernitana in December.

Genoa have won the cup competition just once in their history, with that triumph coming in the 1936-37 season. Last season they faced an early exit from the competition as they were beaten 3-2 by eventual champions Juventus in the round of 16 fixture.

AC Milan vs Genoa Head-to-Head

There have been 128 meetings between the two sides so far, with Milan leading 58-28 in wins while 42 games have ended in draws. The Rossoneri have dominated in their recent outings against the visitors, with seven wins in their last 10 meetings, while Genoa have recorded just one win.

They have met five times in the Coppa Italia as well, with two games going Milan's way while the Grifone have one win in the cup competition. They last squared off in a Serie A fixture earlier this season at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in December. The game ended in a 3-0 win for AC Milan.

AC Milan form guide (Serie A): W-W-W-L-D

Genoa form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-W

AC Milan vs Genoa Team News

AC Milan

There are some notable absentees for the hosts heading into the cup tie. Simon Kjaer is a long-term absentee while Pietro Pellegri and Alessandro Plizzari are sidelined with injuries. Fode Ballo-Toure, Ismael Bennacer and Franck Kessie are on international duty at the ongoing AFCON.

Samu Castillejo, Davide Calabria and Alessio Romagnoli tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and need to undergo a retest to confirm their availability for the game. Fikayo Timori reported a negative test on Wednesday and is available to play.

Injured: Simon Kjaer, Pietro Pellegri, Alessandro Plizzari

Doubtful: Alessio Romagnoli, Samu Castillejo, Davide Calabria

Unavailable (International duty): Fode Ballo-Toure, Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie

Genoa

Andrea Cambiaso became the latest casualty for the visiting side and will miss a month on account of a muscle injury. Nikola Maksimovic, Domenico Criscito, Valon Behrami and Yayah Kallon are doubts for the trip to Milan.

Laurens Serpe tested positive for COVID-19 and will sit this one out.

Injured: Andrea Cambiaso

Doubtful: Nikola Maksimovic, Yayah Kallon, Valon Behrami, Domenico Criscito

Unavailable (COVID-19): Laurens Serpe

AC Milan vs Genoa Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Alessandro Florenzi, Matteo Gabbia, Pierre Kalulu, Theo Hernandez; Sandro Tonali, Rade Krunic; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Junior Messias; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Johan Vasquez, Mattia Bani, Leo Skiri Østigård; Mohamed Farès, Paolo Ghiglione, Filippo Melegoni, Milan Badelj, Manolo Portanova; Mattia Destro, Felipe Caicedo

AC Milan vs Genoa Prediction

AC Milan have recorded three wins on the spin, scoring at least three in these fixtures. Genoa are winless across all competitions since their Coppa Italia triumph over Salernitana in December.

When the two sides from the extreme ends of the table meet on Thursday, a comfortable win for Milan seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Genoa

