AC Milan vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd January 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Girona lock horns with AC Milan in a crucial encounter at the San Siro Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

AC Milan vs Girona Preview

Girona are currently in 30th place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have struggled to make their mark so far this season. The Catalan outfit slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sevilla over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the Champions League table at the moment and have been fairly impressive on the European front this season. The Rossoneri suffered a 2-0 defeat against Juventus in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

AC Milan vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have never played an official game against Girona in the UEFA Champions League and will need to be at their best against their Catalan opponents this week.

AC Milan have played against 11 different opponents from Spain in the UEFA Champions League, while Girona have never played against an Italian opponent in the competition.

AC Milan have won their last two matches against teams from Spain in the UEFA Champions League, with their most recent such victory coming by a 3-1 margin against Real Madrid last year.

AC Milan have won their last four matches in the UEFA Champions League and have reached the final on the two previous occasions where they managed to secure a five-game winning streak.

Girona have lost their first three away games in the UEFA Champions League.

AC Milan vs Girona Prediction

AC Milan have blown hot and cold so far this season and were outplayed by a more consistent Juventus side over the weekend. The likes of Rafael Leao and Yunus Musah can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Girona have struggled against their elite opponents in the UEFA Champions League and are playing for pride at the moment. AC Milan are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Girona

AC Milan vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

