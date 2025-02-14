AC Milan vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Hellas Verona take on an impressive AC Milan side in an important clash at the San Siro on Saturday. Both teams have been in poor form so far this season and will want to win this game.

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona Preview

Hellas Verona are currently in 15th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 5-0 defeat at the hands of Atalanta last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Rossoneri slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have an excellent recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 16 out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's three victories.

AC Milan have won each of their last eight matches against Hellas Verona in Serie A and have secured longer such runs only against four other opponents in the history of the competition.

Since their first season in Serie A in the 1957-58 season, Hellas Verona have been unable to secure an away victory against Inter Milan and AC Milan in Serie A.

Hellas Verona have scored a total of 66 goals against AC Milan in Serie A - their second-highest such number since the 1957-58 season.

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona Prediction

AC Milan have flattered to deceive so far this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Rafael Leao can be lethal on his day and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Hellas Verona have struggled this season and have a poor recent record in this fixture. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Hellas Verona

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

