AC Milan vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th June 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Hellas Verona lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Sunday.

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona Preview

Hellas Verona are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Empoli last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Rossoneri edged Juventus to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have an impressive recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 12 out of the last 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AC Milan's three victories.

AC Milan have won their last four matches against Hellas Verona in the Serie A and have never won five consecutive league games against them in the competition.

Hellas Verona have played out 13 draws away from home against AC Milan in the Serie A so far - only Torino have played out a higher tally of such results against the Rossoneri.

AC Milan have achieved UEFA Champions League qualification with only 67 points this season - their lowest tally to qualify for the competition since the 2002-03 season.

Hellas Verona have won 31 points so far this season - their lowest tally at this stage of the competition since the 2017-18 season.

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona Prediction

AC Milan have been in impressive form in recent weeks but have been plagued by inconsistency this season. The Rossoneri have a good squad at their disposal and have a point to prove this weekend.

Hellas Verona can pack a punch on their day but have been in poor form this season. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Hellas Verona

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes