AC Milan vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Lazio take on an impressive AC Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

AC Milan vs Lazio Preview

Lazio are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Rossoneri suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bologna in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

AC Milan vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good historical record against Lazio and have won 86 out of the 191 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's 40 victories.

AC Milan are unbeaten in six of their last seven matches against Lazio in Serie A, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 4-0 margin in January 2023.

AC Milan and Lazio played out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in August last year and could play out draws in both their matches in a single season for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

AC Milan have avoided defeat in 33 of their last 34 matches at home against Lazio in Serie A, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in November 2019.

AC Milan vs Lazio Prediction

AC Milan have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season and cannot afford to put another foot wrong this weekend. The Rossoneri were underwhelming against Bologna and will need to make amends ahead of this fixture.

Lazio can pack a punch on their day and will back themselves against a struggling unit at the San Siro. Both teams are evenly matched on paper, however, and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: AC Milan 1-1 Lazio

AC Milan vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

