AC Milan vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Lazio take on Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in a crucial encounter at the San Siro on Saturday.

AC Milan vs Lazio Preview

Lazio are currently in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side defeated Torino by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Rossoneri eased past Cagliari by a 3-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

AC Milan vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Lazio and have won 29 out of the last 61 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's 12 victories.

None of the last nine matches played between AC Milan and Lazio have ended in a draw, with the Rossoneri managing to win six of these games.

AC Milan won their previous game against Lazio by a 2-0 scoreline in May this year and could win consecutive games against the Biancocelesti without conceding a goal for the first time since 2004.

AC Milan have won a total of 47 matches at home against Lazio in La Liga - only Fiorentina and AS Roma have better such records against them in the competition.

AC Milan have won eight of their last nine matches against Lazio in the Serie A and have scored a total of 22 goals during this period.

AC Milan vs Lazio Prediction

AC Milan have stepped up to the plate under Stefano Pioli this season and have a good squad at their disposal. The likes of Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud can be lethal at their best and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Lazio can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record at the San Siro. AC Milan are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Lazio

AC Milan vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes