AC Milan vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th May 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as AC Milan lock horns with Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side in an important clash at the San Siro on Saturday.

AC Milan vs Lazio Preview

Lazio are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side defeated Sassuolo by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Rossoneri were held to a 1-1 draw by Cremonense in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

AC Milan vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Lazio and have won 28 out of the last 60 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's 12 victories.

AC Milan are unbeaten in their last six matches in the Serie A, with their previous defeat in the competition coming by a 3-1 margin at the hands of Udinese in March this year.

AC Milan have conceded only three goals in their last five matches in the Serie A and have managed to keep three clean sheets during this period.

After a run of two defeats on the trot in the Serie A, Lazio managed to arrest their slump with a comfortable 2-0 victory against Sassuolo last week.

AC Milan have won three of their last four matches against Lazio in the Serie A but did lose their most recent encounter by a 4-0 margin in January this year.

AC Milan vs Lazio Prediction

AC Milan have an impressive squad at their disposal but have not hit their stride in the Serie A. Rafael Leao has come into his own this season and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Lazio have managed to overcome their recent slump and will look to cement their place in the top four. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: AC Milan 1-1 Lazio

AC Milan vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes

