AC Milan vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2021-22

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as AC Milan take on Lazio on Wednesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Lazio are in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The Biancocelesti eased past Fiorentina by a 3-0 margin over the weekend and will want to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Rossoneri stunned Inter Milan with a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident going into this match.

AC Milan vs Lazio Head-to-Head

AC Milan have a good record against Lazio and have won 16 out of 40 matches played between the two teams. Lazio have managed nine victories against AC Milan and will want to improve their record against the Rossoneri.

The previous game between the two Serie A outfits took place in September last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for AC Milan. Lazio were poor on the day and will need to step up this week.

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-D-L-W-W

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: W-D-W-L-D

AC Milan vs Lazio Team News

AC Milan need to win this game

AC Milan

Ante Rebic, Fikayo Tomori, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this match. Fode Ballo-Toure is back from international duty but is unlikely to play a part this week.

Injured: Ante Rebic, Fikayo Tomori, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Doubtful: Fode Ballo-Toure

Unavailable: None

Lazio need to step up in this game

Lazio

Adam Marusic has returned to the squad and will be available for selection this week. Francesco Acerbi is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Francesco Acerbi

Doubtful: Stefan Radu, Toma Basic

Unavailable: None

AC Milan vs Lazio Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Alessandro Florenzi, Pierre Kalulu, Matteo Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Rade Krunic, Tiemoue Bakayoko; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Elseid Hysaj, Patric, Denis Vavro, Manuel Lazzari; Danilo Cataldi, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Mattia Zaccagni, Vedat Muriqi

AC Milan vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have struggled to hit their peak under Maurizio Sarri this season and will need to prove a point this week. The Biancocelesti have excellent players in their ranks and will need to justify their potential in the coming months.

AC Milan pulled off a crucial victory against their arch-rivals and have grown in stature under Stefano Pioli. The Rossoneri are in impressive form at the moment and hold the upper hand this week.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Lazio

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi