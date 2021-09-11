AC Milan vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as AC Milan take on Lazio at the San Siro on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Lazio have been in excellent form this season and are at the top of the league table at the moment. The Biancocelesti thrashed Spezia by a 6-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AC Milan have shown tremendous improvement under Stefano Pioli and currently find themselves in fourth place in the Serie A standings. The Rossoneri eased past Cagliari last month and will want a similar result in this match.

AC Milan vs Lazio Head-to-Head

AC Milan have a good record against Lazio and have won 25 out of 56 matches played between the two teams. Lazio have managed 11 victories against AC Milan and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Lazio. AC Milan were well below their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-W

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: W-W

AC Milan vs Lazio Team News

AC Milan have a strong squad

AC Milan

In what will likely be a massive boost for the Rossoneri, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Franck Kessie have recovered from their injuries and are set to start this game. Olivier Giroud has tested positive for the coronavirus, however, and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Rade Krunic

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Olivier Giroud

Lazio need to win this game

Lazio

Ciro Immobile scored a brilliant hat-trick against Spezia and is set to partner with Pedro and Felipe Anderson against AC Milan. Lazio are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

AC Milan vs Lazio Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao, Alexis Saelemaekers; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

⭐️ 𝘿𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙞 𝙋𝙚𝙙𝙧𝙤 𝙨𝙖𝙧𝙖̀ 𝙤𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙩𝙚 𝙙𝙞 𝙇𝙖𝙯𝙞𝙤 𝙎𝙩𝙮𝙡𝙚 𝙍𝙖𝙙𝙞𝙤!



Scrivi qui la domanda che vorresti fare al nostro nuovo nº9, @_Pedro17_ ti risponderà domani in diretta👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/SqGeVZOe1j — S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) September 9, 2021

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Elseid Hysaj, Francesco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe, Adam Marusic; Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Pedro, Ciro Immobile

AC Milan vs Lazio Prediction

AC Milan were exceptional under Stefano Pioli last season and will likely put up a title bid this season. The Rossoneri have shown tremendous improvement in recent months but are set to face a stern challenge this weekend.

Lazio did have their fair share of troubles last season but have been positively effervescent in their first two games of the season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and are likely to play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-2 Lazio

