AC Milan vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2025

AC Milan return to action in the Coppa Italia when they play host to Lecce at the San Siro Stadium on Tuesday. Massimiliano Allegri’s men picked up a 2-0 win when the two teams squared off a little under a month ago in Serie A and will look to make it five straight victories in this fixture since a 2-2 draw in November 2023.

Ad

AC Milan made light work of Udinese in Saturday’s Serie A clash as they cruised to a 3-0 win when the two teams squared off at the Bluenergy Stadium.

Having suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat against Cremonese in August’s league opener, Allegri’s side have bounced back with three wins from three, a run which has seen them surge into second place in the league table.

AC Milan now turn their focus to the Coppa Italia, where they kicked off their quest for their first title since 2003 with a 2-0 victory over Serie B outfit Bari on August 17.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Lecce failed to get up and running in Serie A as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Cagliari at the Via del Mare Stadium last weekend.

With that result, Eusebio Di Francesco’s men remain one of six sides yet to taste victory in the league, losing three and claiming one draw to sit rock bottom in the standings with just one point from a possible 12.

Ad

While Lecce will be looking to find their feet and cause a major upset on Tuesday, they journey to the San Siro, where they have failed to win their last 13 visits (11L, 2D) since January 2000.

AC Milan vs Lecce Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 27 meetings between the sides, AC Milan have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture.

Lecce have picked up just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Allegri and Di Francesco have faced off on 15 different occasions in the past, with the AC Milan boss claiming 11 wins, compared to Di Francesco’s two.

Lecce have failed to win eight of their last nine competitive away matches, losing four and claiming four draws since the start of February.

Ad

AC Milan vs Lecce Prediction

After stumbling into the new campaign, AC Milan have upped the ante in recent weeks and will head into Tuesday’s clash in search of a fourth win on the trot.

Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two teams, we are backing Allegri’s side to come out on top in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-0 Lecce

Ad

AC Milan vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 encounters)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More