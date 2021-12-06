AC Milan vs Liverpool - 3 things to watch | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

AC Milan host Liverpool at the San Siro in the Champions League on Tuesday in their final group match of the season.

The Rossoneri are currently third in Group B with four points, while the Reds are leading the pack with 15, having maintained a 100% record so far.

Jurgen Klopp's swashbuckling side will now be looking to join the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in finishing the group stages with six wins.

Their league performance at the weekend wasn't fully convincing, needing a 94th minute winner against Wolves to secure a 1-0 victory.

However, Il Diavolo had no such issues, comfortably seeing off promoted side Salernitana 2-0 on Saturday, courtesy of goals from Franck Kessie and Alexis Saelemaekers.

Now, can Stefano Pioli's side channel this form in Europe tomorrow? Revenge will surely be on their minds for a 3-2 loss in Anfield's reverse fixture.

Ahead of the mouth-watering kick-off, let's look at three things to watch in Milan's latest face-off with Liverpool:

#3 Can Ibrahimovic break his duck against Liverpool?

Ibrahimovic has never scored against Liverpool in Europe

In his much-journeyed career, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has faced Liverpool only six times, scoring once. It came in the Premier League with Manchester United in 2017.

In the Champions League, though, he's yet to score against them despite clashing four times.

His first two were with Juventus in the quarter-finals of the 2004-05 season before a pair of last-16 appearances with Inter Milan in 2008.

On both these occasions, his team were eliminated and the Swede, relatively young back then, fired a blank. He also missed the clash with Liverpool at Anfield this September through an injury.

Now with Milan needing a win, can he finally score against the Reds in Europe?

#2 Klopp to ring in the changes?

Divock Origi may be rewarded for his heroics with a start on Tuesday

Liverpool have nothing to lose here. They've long secured passage into the last-16 and clinched Group B by a healthy margin.

So then, why would Klopp name his first XI? Given the congested fixture list they've had, he'll be more than willing to give some of his first-team stars a much-needed rest.

In that case, some of the fringe players will be given a chance. So expect Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate and Neco Williams to feature in the XI.

#1 Must-win game for Milan

Milan beat Atletico in the last round to keep their progression hopes alive

Milan pulled off a huge upset in the last round by defeating Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano to keep their knockout hopes alive.

But those hopes now face their toughest examination yet, with the Rossoneri needing a victory at all costs.

However, as aforesaid, Liverpool might field a much-weakened line-up, boosting Milan's winning prospects, although even a win alone might not be enough.

With Porto a point ahead of them in the table, they'd need them to drop points to Atletico Madrid in the other game.

Should both Milan and Atletico win, then goal-difference will come into play, and currently Milan are on -2 while Atletico have -3.

Do or die for Stefano Pioli's troops.

Edited by Prem Deshpande