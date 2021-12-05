AC Milan vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League returns this week, with AC Milan hosting Liverpool at the San Siro on Tuesday in the final round of the group stages.

AC Milan began picking up points in their Champions League run in the fourth round of the competition and will be hoping they did not begin too late.

Three straight losses in their first three games were followed by a 1-1 draw over Porto and a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

AC Milan sit third in the group table with four points. While a win may not guarantee them advancement into the knockout stages, it would guarantee at least a place in the Europa League.

Liverpool have already secured a spot in the knockout stages and were one of the very first teams to do so this season. They have won all five of their games so far and have guaranteed a top-of-the-table finish.

Liverpool have picked up 15 points from an obtainable 15. They will look to go all the way on Tuesday and have the power to determine the fate of the hosts on the European stage.

AC Milan vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

There have been exactly five meetings between AC Milan and Liverpool. The visitors have won four of those games while the hosts have won just once.

The two sides last faced off in the reverse meeting of Tuesday's fixture. Liverpool won the game 3-2.

AC Milan Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): W-D-L-L-L

Liverpool Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): W-W-W-W-W

AC Milan vs Liverpool Team News

AC Milan

Pietro Pellegri joined AC Milan's seemingly ever-growing injury list on Saturday as he came off injured in his first start for the club. The striker joins Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria, Ante Rebic, Samu Castillejo, Olivier Giroud and Alessandro Plizzari on the injury list.

Injured: Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria, Ante Rebic, Samu Castillejo, Olivier Giroud, Alessandro Plizzari, Pietro Pellegri

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Liverpool

The visitors have a couple of injury concerns of their own. Harvey Elliot, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino are all injured.

Injured: Harvey Elliot, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Liverpool Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignon; Alessandro Florenzi, Alessio Romagnoli, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Konstantinos Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Fabinho, James Milner; Takumi Minanimo, Divock Origi, Mohamed Salah

AC Milan vs Liverpool Prediction

AC Milan need a win on Tuesday to have any hope of qualification. They go into the game in fairly good form with three wins from their last five games and will be hoping to get the job done.

Liverpool have already qualified for the last 16 of the tournament. Jurgen Klopp could therefore take the chance to rotate his starting XI after using the same team for back-to-back games. While that may be in the hosts' favor, they may not be able to win.

Prediction: AC Milan 1-1 Liverpool

