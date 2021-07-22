AC Milan vs Modena prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

AC Milan take on Serie C club Modena in a friendly on Saturday after the cancelation of a proposed match against fellow Serie A giants Juventus due to scheduling issues.

Milan beat Serie C club Pro Sesto 6-0 last weekend. Young defender Milos Kerkez found the net twice late in the rout. Ismael Bennacer, Rafael Leao and Samu Castillejo all scored in a productive start to their pre-season.

The Rossoneri have a series of high-profile friendlies lined up against the likes of Valencia, Real Madrid and others.

Another Saturday of football awaits us: #MilanModena at Milanello ⚽



Un altro sabato di calcio ci aspetta ⚽

A Milanello i rossoneri sfidano il Modena: Live su Milan TV 📺

❗ L'amichevole sarà a porte chiuse e quindi non accessibile al pubblico ❗

AC Milan vs Modena Head-to-Head

Modena were refounded in 2018 after going bankrupt in 2017 and have spent most of their 119 years of existence in the lower echelons of the Italian game. Hence, meetings between the two clubs have been a rare occurrence.

However, the last time the two locked horns in Serie A back in 2004, the minnows held their illustrious rivals to a 1-1 draw.

In four meetings between the two, AC Milan have triumphed on the other three occasions.

AC Milan form guide: yet to play

Modena form guide: yet to play

AC Milan vs Modena Team News

AC Milan

Stefano Pioli led the Rossoneri to a brilliant second-place finish last season and will be hoping to build on that success this time. Though the club have been rocked by the departure of ace goalkeeper Gianluigi Donarumma to PSG, they have made quite a few shrewd signings themselves.

Mike Maignan was brought in from French champions Lille to fill Donarumma's void, while Sandro Tonali has been acquired permanently from Brescia.

Veteran striker Olivier Giroud has arrived from Chelsea. Meanwhile, Brahim Diaz will continue his loan spell at Milan from Real Madrid.

Star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not yet ready to feature against Modena but he is targeting a return from a knee injury ahead of the start of Serie A. Meanwhile, Pierre Kalulu and Franck Kessie will turn out for France and Ivory Coast in the Olympics, respectively.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Suspended: None

Not available: Pierre Kalulu, Franck Kessie

Modena

Modena's biggest acquisition this season has been that of striker Robin Ogunseye from Cittadella and he is expected to get game time against Milan.

They have also acquired a few players through free transfers.

No injuries have been reported from the Modena camp.

AC Milan vs Modena Predicted XI

AC Milan predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan, Matteo Gabbia, Fikayo Tomori, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer, Samu Castillejo, Brahim Diaz, Rade Krunic, Lorenzo Colombo

Modena predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Riccardo Gagna, Matteo Ciofani, Tommaso Silverstri, Andrea Ingregneri, Mickael Varutti, Fabio Scarsella, Fabio Gerli, Luca Castiglia, Davide Luppi, Nicholas Pierini, Roberto Ogunseye

AC Milan vs Modena Prediction

AC Milan have many of their stars available and have been training hard for the upcoming season. They are also in a goalscoring mood as evidenced by their previous win.

Modena finished fourth in their group in Serie C last season and will pose a stiffer challenge than Pro Sesto. However, AC Milan should win comfortably.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-0 Modena

