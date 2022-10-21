AC Milan vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd October 2022

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Monza lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan outfit in an important clash at the San Siro on Saturday.

AC Milan vs Monza Preview

Monza are currently in 14th place in the Serie A standings and have occasionally punched above their weight this season. The away side edged Udinese to a 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Rossoneri edged Hellas Verona to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

AC Milan @acmilan



Rossonero da una vita, tanti auguri! 🖤



#SempreMilan

Brought to you by Made in Vismara. One of our own. Savour your birthday, Matteo!Rossonero da una vita, tanti auguri!Brought to you by @BancoBPMSpa Made in Vismara. One of our own. Savour your birthday, Matteo! 🎉Rossonero da una vita, tanti auguri! ❤️🖤 #SempreMilanBrought to you by @BancoBPMSpa https://t.co/vrDS6Plnq9

AC Milan vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a predictably flawless record against Monzao and have won all the four matches that have been played between the two teams in all competitions.

Monza will become the 11th different team from Lombardia to face AC Milan in the Serie A - their previous defeat in such a fixture came against Inter Milan in 1929.

This is Monza's first away game against a team from Lombardia in the Serie A - their previous visit to a team from the region ended in a 2-0 defeat.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Serie B in the 1982-83 campaign and ended in a comfortable victory for AC Milan.

AC Milan have won each of their last six home games against newly-promoted sides in the Serie A without conceding a single goal.

AC Milan have won seven of their first 10 matches of a Serie A campaign as defending champions for the first time since the 1992-93 campaign.

AC Milan vs Monza Prediction

AC Milan have been in impressive form so far this season and will be intent on defending their league crown. The Rossoneri have a good squad at their disposal and will need to step up in this fixture.

AC Milan @acmilan

A humble Thiaw speaks of his pride at being a Rossonero



🗣️ "Ogni giorno imparo qualcosa di nuovo su questo grande Club"

L'orgoglio rossonero di Thiaw



#SempreMilan 🗣️ "Every day I learn something new about this big Club"A humble Thiaw speaks of his pride at being a Rossonero🗣️ "Ogni giorno imparo qualcosa di nuovo su questo grande Club"L'orgoglio rossonero di Thiaw 🗣️ "Every day I learn something new about this big Club" A humble Thiaw speaks of his pride at being a Rossonero 🔴⚫ 🗣️ "Ogni giorno imparo qualcosa di nuovo su questo grande Club" L'orgoglio rossonero di Thiaw 🔴⚫ #SempreMilan https://t.co/oOMJ2xAYeX

Monza can pack a punch on their day but have a mountain to climb this weekend. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Monza

AC Milan vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes