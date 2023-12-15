AC Milan vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2023

AC Milan will entertain Monza at the San Siro in Serie A action on Sunday.

The hosts suffered their first defeat in four games last week, falling to a 3-2 loss at Atalanta. Goals from Olivier Giroud and Luka Jović helped them equalize twice in the game, but Luis Muriel's last-gasp goal helped Atalanta eke out a narrow win.

Milan bounced back to winning ways in their final group-stage match of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, recording a comeback 2-1 win over Newcastle United. The win helped them finish third in the Group F table and will play in the UEFA Europa League knockout round playoffs.

The visitors returned to winning ways after three games last week as Dany Mota's late goal helped them register a 1-0 win over Genoa. The win helped them move back into the upper half of the table and they are in ninth place with 21 points from 15 games.

AC Milan vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Lombardy-based rivals have locked horns 13 times across all competitions thus far, with all games producing conclusive results. As expected, the hosts have dominated the proceedings in this fixture with 12 wins to their name. The visitors have just one win, with that triumph coming on penalties in the Coppa Italia in 1964.

They met for the first time in the 21st century last season, with Milan securing a league double.

The visitors have lost just once in their last six league outings, drawing three times in that period.

AC Milan have lost two of their last four league outings at home, failing to score in these losses as well.

Monza have the fourth-best defensive record in Serie A this season, conceding 14 goals in 15 games. Nine of these 14 goals have been conceded in away games.

AC Milan vs Monza Prediction

The Rossoneri have won 10 games in a row against the visitors, keeping seven clean sheets. They have conceded just four goals in seven home games in Serie A this season and will look to build on this defensive form in this match.

Stefano Pioli remains without the services of Marco Sportiello, Malick Thiaw, Mattia Caldara, Pierre Kalulu, and Marco Pellegrino through injuries. Simon Kjær is back in training but faces a late fitness test before the match. Davide Calabria will serve a suspension after his red card against Atalanta last week.

The Brianzoli have lost just once in their last five away games with four games in that period producing under 2.5 goals. They have scored just six of their 16 goals in away games in Serie A this season, which is a cause for concern.

Raffaele Palladino will be without Gianluca Caprari, Armando Izzo, Giorgio Cittadini, and Franco Carboni. Samuele Vignato is a doubt while Papu Gómez continues to serve a two-year doping ban.

Milan have dominated proceedings against the visitors, suffering just one defeat in 13 games. They have enjoyed good form at home this season and, considering the visitors' goalscoring struggles in away games this term, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Monza

AC Milan vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Olivier Giroud to score or assist any time - Yes