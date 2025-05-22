AC Milan vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24, 2025

AC Milan welcome Monza to San Siro in their final match of the Serie A season on Saturday. Monza have just three league wins and have been relegated to Serie B, while Milan are assured of a top-10 finish and could finish as high as seventh with a win.

Milan lost 1-0 to Bologna in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday. Their poor form continued in Serie A as they lost 3-1 at Roma on Sunday. Joao Felix equalised in the 39th minute, but the capital club scored twice in the second half.

Monza, meanwhile, registered a 2-1 win at Udinese earlier this month but failed to build on that form, losingt 3-1 at home to Empoli last week. Samuele Birindelli, assisted by Gianluca Caprari, gave them the lead in the 30th minute, but Empoli scored thrice in the second half in a comeback win.

AC Milan vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have met 16 times across competitions, with Milan leading 14-2.

Both teams registered home wins last season in the fixture, with Milan winning 1-0 in the reverse fixture in November.

Monza have lost 10 of their last 11 away games, winning one.

Milan have a 100% home record in this fixture, keeping six clean sheets in seven games.

Both teams have drawn nine of their 37 league games, while Monza have suffered 25 defeats, 14 more than Milan.

Five of their last eight meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

AC Milan vs Monza Prediction

Milan saw their winning streak in Serie A end after three games last week. They have won four of their five meetings against Monza this century, keeping three clean sheets.

Santiago Giménez was sent off last week and is suspended. Warren Bondo remains sidelined with an injury, while Kyle Walker, Theo Hernandez and Samuel Chukwueze will undergo late fitness tests.

Monza, meanwhile, have lost seven of their last eight league games, conceding 18 times. They have registered one win against Milan since 1964 and are likely to struggle. They have a lengthy absentee list, but Pedro Pereira is back from suspension and should return to the starting XI.

Milan have been the dominant side in the fixture, and considering their home advantage, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Milan 2-1 Monza

AC Milan vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

