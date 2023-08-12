AC Milan vs Novara Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13, 2023

AC Milan welcome Novara to the Milanello Sports Center in a preseason friendly on Sunday (August 13).

This is the last friendly of the season for the Rossoneri, who begin their 2023-24 Serie A campaign at home to Bologna on August 21. In their previous friendly, they beat Monza on penalties in the inaugural edition of the Trofeo Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday. Christian Pulisic's first-half opener was cancelled out by Andrea Colpani three minutes later before Milan won the shootout 6-5.

Novara, meanwhile, begin their Serie C campaign next month and have no friendlies scheduled after their Milan clash. They have three wins in their four friendlies thus far.

AC Milan vs Novara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 38 times across competitions and will meet for the first time since their 2012 Serie A clash, with Milan leading 25-10.

Milan are unbeaten in 12 meetings with Novara, winning the last eight.

At home, the Rossoneri are unbeaten in 13 games against Novara, winning 12.

Novara have only won thrice at Milan.

Milan have scored at least twice in 12 of their 13 home meetings against Novara.

The Rossoneri have lost three of their four friendlies, while Novara have three wins and a defeat in the same period.

Milan have scored at least twice in eight meetings with Novara, who have scored eight goals.

AC Milan vs Novara Prediction

Milan will play their first game at home in preseason. They have a solid record against Novara, going unbeaten this century.

Novara, meanwhile, have enjoyed a good run in preseason, losing one of four games and keeping two clean sheets. Nonetheless, considering their recent record against Milan, expect the Rossoneri to prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Milan 2-1 Novara

AC Milan vs Novara Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Pulisic to score or assist any time - Yes