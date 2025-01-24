AC Milan vs Parma Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Parma lock horns with AC Milan in a crucial encounter at the San Siro on Sunday. Both teams have flattered to deceive this season and will want to win this game.

AC Milan vs Parma Preview

AC Milan are currently in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Rossoneri edged past Girona by a 1-0 margin in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve another positive result this weekend.

Parma, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have been in poor form this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Venezia last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AC Milan vs Parma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Parma and have won 23 out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Parma's six victories.

AC Milan have won a total of 29 matches against Parma in Serie A - only AS Roma have registered more victories against them in the history of the competition.

AC Milan have lost only one of their last 20 matches at home against Parma in Serie A and have a higher win rate only against Cagliari among teams that they have faced on at least 20 occasions at home in the competition.

AC Milan have picked up only 31 points from their first 20 matches in Serie A so far this season - their lowest tally at this stage of the season since their 2018-19 campaign.

AC Milan vs Parma Prediction

AC Milan have struggled to meet expectations over the past year and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Rafael Leao scored the winning goal against Girona and will look to make a different yet again this weekend.

Parma have largely failed to adapt to the top flight and remain only one point clear of the relegation zone. AC Milan are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Parma

AC Milan vs Parma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

