AC Milan vs Pisa Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24th 2025

AC Milan and Pisa will battle for three points in a Serie A matchday eight clash on Friday (October 24th). The game will be played at San Siro.

The home side will be looking to build on the exhilarating 2-1 comeback win they registered over Fiorentina at the same venue over the weekend. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Robin Gosens putting the visitors ahead 10 minutes into the second half, while Rafael Leao equalized in the 63rd. The Portugal international completed the turnaround when he converted from the spot with four minutes left in regulation time.

Pisa, meanwhile, could not be separated in a goalless draw at home to Hellas Verona.

The stalemate left the Nerazzurri at the foot of the standings, having garnered just three points from seven games. Milan lead the way with 16 points to their name.

AC Milan vs Pisa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

These two sides last met in the 1990-91 campaign, with AC Milan winning 1-0 in both games.

Milan are unbeaten in their last seven games across competitions, winning six games in this run.

Pisa have made a seven-game winless start to the campaign (four losses).

Five of Milan's seven league games this term have been level at the break - the joint-most in the league.

Pisa's last four games have produced just one second-half goal between them.

Milan have scored at least twice in six of their last eight home games.

AC Milan vs Pisa Prediction

AC Milan started their campaign with a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to new boys Cremonese. However, Massimiliano Allgeri's side have rebounded since then and currently hold a narrow one-point advantage at the summit as they aim to win a first Scudetto in four years.

They have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven games and this defensive solidity could be crucial to their hopes of temporarily going four points clear at the top.

Pisa returned to Serie A after a 34-year absence. However, their return has not gone according to plan, and they could suffer an immediate return to Serie B unless they improve their output.

We are backing the home side to claim a routine win and clean sheet.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-0 Pisa

AC Milan vs Pisa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - AC Milan to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

