AC Milan vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

AC Milan will look to replicate their league success in Europe when they lock horns with Porto at the San Siro on Wednesday in a UEFA Champions League 2021-22 game.
AC Milan are at the bottom of Group B and haven't managed to win a game so far. They have three losses and will be desperate for a win when they face Porto. Porto, meanwhile, are in a much better position with four points from three matches.
AC Milan are coming off a 2-1 win against Roma, a game in which they held on to their lead despite Theo Hernandez receiving a red card in the 66th-minute. Meanwhile, Porto enjoyed a 4-1 win over Boavista in the league at the weekend.
AC Milan vs Porto Head-to-Head
AC Milan and Porto have played two games against each other so far. Both teams have won a game each.
The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-0 win for the Portuguese side.
AC Milan form (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W
Porto form (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W
AC Milan vs Porto Team News
AC Milan
Frank Kessie will return from suspension, while Theo Hernandez's red card in the league won't affect his participation against Porto. Alessandro Florenzi, Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic and first-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan are set to remain absent.
Injured: Alessandro Florenzi, Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, Mike Maignan
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Porto
Porto will be without the services of Mateus Uribe, who limped off in their win over Boavista. Left-back Wendell has also been sidelined with an injury.
Injured: Mateus Uribe, Wendell
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
AC Milan vs Porto Predicted XI
AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ciprian Tatarusanu, Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez, Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer, Alexis Saelemaekers, Rade Krunic, Rafael Leao, Zlatan Ibrahimovic
FC Porto Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa (GK); Zaid Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Joao Mario; Marko Grujic, Sergio Oliveira; Otavio, Luis Diaz, Jesus Corona; Mehdi Taremi
AC Milan vs Porto Prediction
Another defeat will effectively end AC Milan's European campaign, and hence Stefan Pioli's side will be hungry for a win on home soil. They have been in terrific form in the league, and Porto stand little chance if the seven-time cup holders can emulate that on Wednesday night.
We predict an AC Milan win by a narrow margin.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Prediction: AC Milan 1-0 Porto