AC Milan vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

AC Milan will look to replicate their league success in Europe when they lock horns with Porto at the San Siro on Wednesday in a UEFA Champions League 2021-22 game.

AC Milan are at the bottom of Group B and haven't managed to win a game so far. They have three losses and will be desperate for a win when they face Porto. Porto, meanwhile, are in a much better position with four points from three matches.

AC Milan are coming off a 2-1 win against Roma, a game in which they held on to their lead despite Theo Hernandez receiving a red card in the 66th-minute. Meanwhile, Porto enjoyed a 4-1 win over Boavista in the league at the weekend.

AC Milan vs Porto Head-to-Head

AC Milan and Porto have played two games against each other so far. Both teams have won a game each.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-0 win for the Portuguese side.

AC Milan form (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Porto form (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

AC Milan vs Porto Team News

AC Milan

Frank Kessie will return from suspension, while Theo Hernandez's red card in the league won't affect his participation against Porto. Alessandro Florenzi, Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic and first-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan are set to remain absent.

Injured: Alessandro Florenzi, Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, Mike Maignan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan @acmilan



🎙️ Chi meglio del Capitano può spiegarci cosa significa giocare in Europa? 🏆



#SempreMilan #UCL 🎙️ Who better to tell us about what the @ChampionsLeague is all about than The Captain? 🏆🎙️ Chi meglio del Capitano può spiegarci cosa significa giocare in Europa? 🏆 🎙️ Who better to tell us about what the @ChampionsLeague is all about than The Captain? 🏆 🎙️ Chi meglio del Capitano può spiegarci cosa significa giocare in Europa? 🏆 #SempreMilan #UCL https://t.co/dEPR3H0tPo

Porto

Porto will be without the services of Mateus Uribe, who limped off in their win over Boavista. Left-back Wendell has also been sidelined with an injury.

Injured: Mateus Uribe, Wendell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Porto Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ciprian Tatarusanu, Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez, Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer, Alexis Saelemaekers, Rade Krunic, Rafael Leao, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

FC Porto @FCPorto

Golo do Dia 🤩 Goal of the day

🆚 Inter 🗓 2005/06



⭐ Golos @championsleague em Itália ⭐



#FCPorto #ACMFCP #UCL Um emoji para este golo do Hugo Almeida? 💥🚀💣Golo do Dia 🤩 Goal of the day🆚 Inter 🗓 2005/06⭐ Golos @championsleague em Itália ⭐ Um emoji para este golo do Hugo Almeida? 💥🚀💣Golo do Dia 🤩 Goal of the day🆚 Inter 🗓 2005/06⭐ Golos @championsleague em Itália ⭐#FCPorto #ACMFCP #UCL https://t.co/py4G5IM4iI

FC Porto Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa (GK); Zaid Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Joao Mario; Marko Grujic, Sergio Oliveira; Otavio, Luis Diaz, Jesus Corona; Mehdi Taremi

AC Milan vs Porto Prediction

Another defeat will effectively end AC Milan's European campaign, and hence Stefan Pioli's side will be hungry for a win on home soil. They have been in terrific form in the league, and Porto stand little chance if the seven-time cup holders can emulate that on Wednesday night.

We predict an AC Milan win by a narrow margin.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: AC Milan 1-0 Porto

Edited by Peter P