AC Milan vs RB Salzburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd November 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as RB Salzburg lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important clash at the San Siro on Wednesday.

AC Milan vs RB Salzburg Preview

RB Salzburg are currently at the top of the Austrian Bundesliga standings and have been impressive on the domestic front. The away side edged Hartberg to an important 1-0 victory over the weekend and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the Serie A table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Rossoneri slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Torino in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

AC Milan vs RB Salzburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good record against RB Salzburg and have won two of the three matches played between the two teams, with the other match ending in a draw.

After losing their first two matches against AC Milan in European competitions, RB Salzburg managed a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in September this year.

RB Salzburg have played only one away game against AC Milan in European competitions - their previous trip to face the Rossoneri took place in 1994 and ended in a 3-0 defeat.

AC Milan have suffered defeat in only one of their last 12 matches against Austrian sides in European competitions and are unbeaten in their last eight such matches.

AC Milan scored four goals against Dinamo Zagreb last week - the first time they have achieved the feat in the UEFA Champions League since 2012.

RB Salzburg completed only 115 of their 230 passes against Chelsea last week - the second-lowest pass accuracy in the UEFA Champions League since the 2003-04 campaign.

AC Milan vs RB Salzburg Prediction

AC Milan were surprisingly poor against Torino in their previous game and have a point to prove in this fixture. The likes of Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao are highly effective on their day and will need to make their mark on Wednesday.

AC Milan @acmilan



🗣️ Le parole del Mister e di Tommaso dopo



#SempreMilan 🗣️ Coach Pioli and Pobega's post-match reactions🗣️ Le parole del Mister e di Tommaso dopo #TorinoMilan 🗣️ Coach Pioli and Pobega's post-match reactions 🗣️ Le parole del Mister e di Tommaso dopo #TorinoMilan#SempreMilan https://t.co/I84d2fMN8e

RB Salzburg can pack a punch on their day but have not been able to cope with their European opponents this season. AC Milan are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 RB Salzburg

AC Milan vs RB Salzburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Olivier Giroud to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes