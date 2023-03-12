AC Milan vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th March 2023

AC Milan are set to play Salernitana on Monday at San Siro in Serie A.

AC Milan come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against ten-man Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Tottenham Hotspur had Argentine centre-back Cristian Romero sent off in the second-half.

Salernitana, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Dejan Stankovic's Sampdoria in the league.

AC Milan vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, AC Milan have won two games and drawn one.

Portuguese winger Rafael Leao has 14 goal contributions in 19 league starts for AC Milan this season.

French striker Olivier Giroud has 11 goal contributions in 18 league starts for AC Milan so far this season.

Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz has seven goal contributions in 17 league starts for AC Milan.

Senegal international Boulaye Dia has 12 goal contributions in 17 league starts for Salernitana this season.

AC Milan vs Salernitana Prediction

AC Milan are currently 5th in the league, and have won three of their last five league games. They are 21 points behind league leaders Napoli, who have played a game more. It would not be controversial to say that AC Milan will not be retaining the Serie A title.

There are some question marks regarding some of the club's summer acquisitions. Belgian midfielder Charles De Ketelaere was a big-money arrival from Club Brugge and came with a growing reputation, but the 21-year old has found the going tough so far. The likes of Aster Vranckx and Yacine Adli too have made limited appearances this season.

Salernitana, on the other hand, are 16th in the league, and have won only one of their last five league games. They are seven points ahead of 18th-placed Hellas Verona. Paulo Sousa, formerly the manager of Swansea City, Fiorentina and the Poland national team, was appointed as the club's manager recently.

The clubs have now entered the final run of this season, and Salernitana will hope that they are able to avoid the drop. On the basis of the difference in points between 16th and 18th-placed clubs, Salernitana should be fine, but their current form raises questions and concerns.

AC Milan to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-0 Salernitana

AC Milan vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- AC Milan

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: AC Milan to keep a clean sheet- Yes

