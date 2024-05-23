AC Milan vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th May 2024

The 2023-24 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Salernitana lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important clash at the San Siro on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

AC Milan vs Salernitana Preview

Salernitana are rooted to the bottom of the Serie A standings and have struggled in the top flight this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Hellas Verona last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table and have been impressive over the past year. The Rossoneri slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Torino in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

AC Milan vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Salernitana and have won two out of the last five matches between the two teams, with the other three games ending in draws.

AC Milan are unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches against Salernitana in Serie A but have played out draws in three of these four games.

Salernitana are winless in their last four matches away from home against AC Milan in Serie A and are winless in nine league games at the San Siro.

AC Milan have found the back of the net in their nine matches against Salernitana in Serie A.

AC Milan have won only one of their last six matches in Serie A.

AC Milan vs Salernitana Prediction

AC Milan are in the midst of a slump and will need to make amends ahead of this fixture. Christian Pulisic has been impressive for the Rossoneri and will look to make his mark this weekend. This is a farewell match for stalwarts Simon Kjaer and Olivier Giroud, so their teammates will be determined to end their journey in Rossonero colors on a high.

Salernitana have failed to cope with the challenges of the top flight and will need to play out of their skins in this match. AC Milan are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Salernitana

AC Milan vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Pulisic to score - Yes