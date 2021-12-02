AC Milan vs Salernitana prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

AC Milan return to the San Siro this weekend to face promoted side Salernitana in Serie A on Saturday.

The Rossoneri are coming off the back of a huge 3-0 victory over Genoa on Wednesday, ending their three-game winless run in the top-flight.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic opened the scoring with a brilliant free-kick in the 10th minute before Junior Messias, who struck the winner against Atletico Madrid last week, struck a second-half brace.

Salernitana, meanwhile, have found life difficult on their return to Serie A after 23 years, languishing at the bottom of the table with just eight points from 15 games.

AC Milan vs Salernitana Head-To-Head

The sides have only met twice in the league before, with AC Milan winning both their 1998-99 Serie A clashes.

The Rossoneri won 2-1 in Salerno before a nervy 3-2 victory at the San Siro.

AC Milan Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-D

Salernitana Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-L

AC Milan vs Salernitana Team News

AC Milan

The Rossoneri's injury woes deepened after captain Simon Kjaer suffered a horrific knee injury in their win over Genoa in midweek.

Ismael Bennacer joined the list a day before the clash with Labyrinthitis, while Davide Calabria, Ante Rebic, Samu Castillejo, Olivier Giroud and Alessandro Plizzari are sidelined too.

Further updates can be expected from manager Stefano Pioli's pre-match press conference.

On the bright side, Alessio Romagnoli returns from his suspension and might fill in for Kjaer in the defense.

Injured: Simon Kjaer, Ismael Bennacer, Davide Calabria, Ante Rebic, Samu Castillejo, Olivier Giroud, Alessandro Plizzari

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Salernitana

I Granata are also riddled with quite a few injuries at the moment.

Matteo Ruggeri, Antonio Russo, Mamadou Coulibaly and Franck Ribery are still in the recovery process, while striker Cedric Gondo is also injured.

Stefan Strandberg missed their last game against Juventus and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Matteo Ruggeri, Antonio Russo, Mamadou Coulibaly, Franck Ribery, Cedric Gondo

Doubtful: Stefan Strandberg

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AC Milan vs Salernitana Predicted XI

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignon; Pierre Kalulu, Alessio Romagnoli, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Junior Messias, Brahim Diaz, Rade Krunic; Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Salernitana (4-4-2): Vid Belec; Frédéric Veseli, Norbert Gyömbér, Riccardo Gagliolo, Luca Ranieri; Wajdi Kechrida, Leonardo Capezzi, Lassana Coulibaly, Nadir Zortea; Federico Bonazzoli, Simy.

AC Milan vs Salernitana Prediction

Despite all the injury woes, the Rossoneri are the favorites here.

With confidence restored following a convincing win on Thursday, their first in four league games, the home side should cruise to another three points here.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Salernitana

