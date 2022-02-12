AC Milan vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

AC Milan are back in action with another important Serie A fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Sampdoria on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will need to win this game.

Sampdoria are in 16th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side stunned Sassuolo with a 4-0 victory last week and will look to replicate the performance this weekend.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have excelled under Stefano Pioli. The Rossoneri edged Inter Milan to a crucial 2-1 victory in their previous league game and will be confident going into this match.

AC Milan vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head

AC Milan have an impressive record against Sampdoria and have won 18 out of 34 matches played between the two teams. Sampdoria have managed eight victories against the Rossoneri and will need to step up on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 1-0 victory for AC Milan. Sampdoria were impressive on the day but will need to be more clinical this weekend.

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-D-L-W-W

Sampdoria form guide in the Serie A: W-L-L-L-L

AC Milan vs Sampdoria Team News

AC Milan have an excellent squad

AC Milan

Ante Rebic, Fode Ballo-Toure, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this match. Theo Hernandez is serving a suspension at the moment and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Ante Rebic, Fode Ballo-Toure, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Theo Hernandez

Sampdoria need to win this game

Sampdoria

Mikkel Damsgaard, Fabio Quagliarella, and Manolo Gabbiadini are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Albin Ekdal has served his suspension and will be available for selection.

Injured: Mikkel Damsgaard, Fabio Quagliarella, Manolo Gabbiadini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Alessio Romagnoli, Fikayo Tomori; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud

AC Milan @acmilan

The Boss previews tomorrow's game against Sampdoria



🎙️ "Dobbiamo migliorare i nostri risultati casalinghi"

Così Mister Pioli ha presentato la sfida di domani contro la Sampdoria



#MilanSampdoria #SempreMilan 🎙️ "We have to improve our results at home"The Boss previews tomorrow's game against Sampdoria🎙️ "Dobbiamo migliorare i nostri risultati casalinghi"Così Mister Pioli ha presentato la sfida di domani contro la Sampdoria 🎙️ "We have to improve our results at home"The Boss previews tomorrow's game against Sampdoria🎙️ "Dobbiamo migliorare i nostri risultati casalinghi"Così Mister Pioli ha presentato la sfida di domani contro la Sampdoria#MilanSampdoria #SempreMilan https://t.co/YNJeH8ASUt

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Nicola Murru, Omar Colley, Alex Ferrari, Bartosz Bereszynski; Tomas Rincon, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby, Antonio Candreva; Francesco Caputo, Stefano Sensi

AC Milan vs Sampdoria Prediction

AC Milan have managed to overcome their mid-season slump and have pulled off crucial victories against both Lazio and Inter Milan over the past week. The Rossoneri have an impressive squad at their disposal and will look to win a Scudetto this year.

Sampdoria have failed to meet expectations so far and have several issues to address ahead of this game. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-0 Sampdoria

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi