AC Milan vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th December 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sassuolo lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Saturday.

AC Milan vs Sassuolo Preview

AC Milan are currently in third place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Rossoneri were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Salernitana in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Genoa last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

AC Milan vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Sassuolo and have won 12 out of the last 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's eight victories.

AC Milan have lost each of their last three matches at home against Sassuolo in the Serie A - their joint-longest streak of this nature against a single opponent in the competition.

AC Milan have won only 10 of their first 18 matches in the Serie A this season - their lowest such tally at this stage of the competition in the last three seasons.

AC Milan have kept a total of nine clean sheets at home in the Serie A in 2023 - their best such tally in a calendar year since 2014.

Sassuolo have won only four games in the Serie A so far this season.

AC Milan vs Sassuolo Prediction

AC Milan have an impressive squad at their disposal but have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency so far this season. The likes of Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic can be effective on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Sassuolo have been a shadow of their former selves this season but have troubled the Rossoneri in the recent past. AC Milan are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Sassuolo

AC Milan vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Pulisic to score - Yes