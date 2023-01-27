AC Milan vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2023 

AC Milan host Sassuolo at the San Siro in Serie A on Sunday (January 29), looking to snap a five-game winless run across competitions.

The Rossoneri have gone off the boil in recent weeks, getting dumped out of the Coppa Italia, losing in the Supercoppa Italia final and getting a battering against Lazio in the league.

With 38 points from 19 games, Stefano Pioli's side are only behind leaders Napoli, but by a massive 12 points, as hopes of a successful title defence continue to fade.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, have struggled all season, languishing in 17th place with just four wins and 17 points, just five clear of the relegation zone.

The Neroverdi haven't won a top-flight game since beating Hellas Verona 2-1 in October, losing six of their next eight and drawing twice.

AC Milan vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Milan have won 12 of their last 23 games with Sassuolo, losing seven.

The side playing at home hasn't won this fixture since March 2019, when Milan beat Sassuolo 2-1 at the San Siro. Since then, five of the next six games have gone the way of the away side.

Milan have been unbeaten against Sassuolo in their last two clashes. The Rossoneri have never kept three clean sheets in a row against the Neroverdi, though.

After the goalless draw in August, Milan and Sassuolo could draw two consecutive games for the first time in Serie A.

Milan are winless in five games across competitions, last going more games without a victory in April 2018 under Gennaro Gattuso.

Sassuolo could go nine Serie A games without a victory for just the second time. The first time was between December 2017 and March 2018.

AC Milan vs Sassuolo Prediction

Sassuolo are Milan's bogey team and somehow have always had their number. This time around, though, their situation is perilous, which augurs well for the Rossoneri's victory hopes.

Pioli's team are not in the best shape either, but with mounting pressure on the Italian, the reigning champions could click into gear with a narrow win.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Sassuolo

AC Milan vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Milan

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

