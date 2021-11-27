AC Milan vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as AC Milan host Sassuolo at the San Siro on Sunday. AC Milan have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Sassuolo are in 13th place in the Serie A standings and have flattered to deceive this season. The Neroverdi were held to a 2-2 draw by Cagliari last weekend and will need to step up in this match.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been excellent this year. The Rossoneri suffered a shock 4-3 defeat against Fiorentina in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

AC Milan vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

AC Milan have a good record against Sassuolo and have won 10 out of 17 matches played between the two teams. Sassuolo have managed five victories against AC Milan and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in April this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Sassuolo. AC Milan were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: L-D-W-W-W

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: D-L-L-W-W

AC Milan vs Sassuolo Team News

AC Milan have a depleted squad

AC Milan

Theo Hernandez has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection. Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, Olivier Giroud, and Davide Calabria remain injured, however, and will not be able to play a part this weekend.

Injured: Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, Olivier Giroud, Davide Calabria, Mike Maignan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sassuolo have a point to prove

Sassuolo

Pedro Obiang, Jeremie Boga, and Filip Djuricic remain the only fitness concerns for Sassuolo and might not be available for this match. Davide Frattesi is suspended at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Pedro Obiang

Doubtful: Jeremie Boga, Filip Djuricic

Suspended: Davide Frattesi

AC Milan vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ciprian Tatarusanu; Pierre Kalulu, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez; Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-31): Andrea Consigli; Jeremy Toljan, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Maxime Lopez, Francesco Magnanelli; Domenico Berardi, Hamed Traore, Giacomo Raspadori; Gianluca Scamacca

AC Milan vs Sassuolo Prediction

AC Milan's unbeaten streak in the Serie A came to a crashing halt against Fiorentina last weekend. The Rossoneri have a few defensive issues to solve ahead of this game and will take plenty of confidence from their victory against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Sassuolo are yet to hit their stride this season but are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. AC Milan are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Sassuolo

