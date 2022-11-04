AC Milan vs Spezia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2022

Reigning champions AC Milan will entertain Spezia at the San Siro in Serie A action on Saturday.

The hosts are in third place in the league standings, trailing league leaders Napoli by six points. In their previous outing, they suffered just their second defeat of the campaign as first-half goals from Koffi Djidji and Aleksei Miranchuk gave Torino a 2-1 win at home. Junior Messias scored the consolation goal for Milan in the 67th minute.

Spezia are winless in their last five league games and fell to their fourth defeat in that period as Arthur Cabral's 90th-minute goal helped Fiorentina to a 2-1 away win. M'Bala Nzola scored his second goal in three games and will be looking to continue his form in this game.

AC Milan thrashed RB Salzburg 4-0 in their final group-stage game of the UEFA Champions League on Thursday. Olivier Giroud bagged a brace in that win as they sealed their place in the round of 16.

AC Milan vs Spezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 11 times across all competitions. The head-to-head record is even at the moment with five wins for both sides and one game ending in a draw. Last season, both teams picked up 2-1 away wins in their two meetings.

Seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.

Spezia have failed to score in their last six away matches in Serie A. As a result, they have suffered defeats in all these games.

AC Milan have won eight of their last nine home games in Serie A.

Only league leaders Napoli (30) have outscored the hosts (25) in Serie A this season, while Spezia have the third-worst attacking record in the competition with 10 goals to their name.

AC Milan vs Spezia Prediction

The Rossoneri have just one defeat at home in Serie A this season and Spezia have lost all six of their away games in the Italian top-flight. Milan have also scored four goals apiece in their last two home games in all competitions and should be able to comfortably find the back of the net.

The Aquilotti are winless in their last five league outings, scoring just three goals in that period, and are expected to struggle in this match. As they are yet to score a goal in their travels this term, we expect Stefano Pioli's men to secure a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-0 Spezia

AC Milan vs Spezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: AC Milan to score first half - Yes

Tip 5: Rafael Leão to score any time - Yes

