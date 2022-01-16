AC Milan vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

AC Milan are back in action with another Serie A fixture this week as they take on Spezia on Monday. The Rossoneri have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Spezia are in 16th place in the Serie A standings and have struggled to impose themselves this season. The away side edged Genoa to a 1-0 victory last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been a resurgent force under Stefano Pioli. The hosts eased past Genoa in the Coppa Italia this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

AC Milan vs Spezia Head-to-Head

AC Milan have an excellent record against Spezia and have won three out of four matches played between the two teams. Spezia have managed one victory against the Rossoneri and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in September last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for AC Milan. Spezia were not at their best on the day and will need to step up in this match.

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-L-D

Spezia form guide in the Serie A: W-L-W-D-L

AC Milan vs Spezia Team News

AC Milan have a depleted squad

AC Milan

Alessio Romagnoli, Fikayo Tomori, and Pietro Pellegri are injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this match. Fode Ballo-Toure, Ismael Bennacer, and Franck Kessie are on international duty and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Alessio Romagnoli, Fikayo Tomori, Pietro Pellegri

Suspended: Sandro Tonali

Unavailable: Fode Ballo-Toure, Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie

Spezia have a point to prove in this game

Spezia

Jacopo Sala and Viktor Kovalenko have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection. Ebrima Colley is on international duty at the moment and will not feature in this match.

Injured: Leo Sena

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ebrima Colley

AC Milan vs Spezia Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Alessandro Florenzi, Pierre Kalulu, Matteo Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Rade Krunic, Tiemoue Bakayoko; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Spezia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivan Provedel; Dimitris Nikolaou, Martin Erlic, Arkadiusz Reca, Kelvin Amian; Simone Bastoni, Jacopo Sala, Viktor Kovalenko, Emmanuel Gyasi; Daniele Verde, M'Bala Nzola

AC Milan vs Spezia Prediction

AC Milan have managed to recover from their mid-season slump over the past month and will need to work hard to give Inter Milan a run for their money this season. The Rossoneri have grown in stature under Stefano Pioli and will look to win the league title this season.

Spezia have a poor record against AC Milan and have not been a particularly potent force in the Serie A. AC Milan are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Spezia

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi