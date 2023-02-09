AC Milan vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th February 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Torino lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important clash at the San Siro on Friday.

AC Milan vs Torino Preview

Torino are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The away side edged Udinese to a crucial 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have largely failed to meet expectations this season. The Rossoneri slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Inter Milan in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

AC Milan vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Torino and have won 19 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Torino's six victories.

Torino have won only three of their last 30 matches against AC Milan in the Serie A but did win their previous such game in October last year.

Torino have won their last two matches against AC Milan in all competitions and last won three such games in a row in 1969.

AC Milan are unbeaten in their last 26 Serie A matches against Torino at the San Siro and have managed to win 18 of these matches.

AC Milan have lost their last four matches in all competitions and have never suffered five consecutive defeats within a single season since 1930.

AC Milan vs Torino Prediction

AC Milan have an impressive squad this season but have flattered to deceive in the Serie A so far. The Rossoneri have endured a shocking slump over the past month and will need to play out of their skins to reclaim their place in the top four.

Torino can pack a punch on their day and have troubled AC Milan in the recent past. AC Milan have the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Torino

AC Milan vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Olivier Giroud to score - Yes

